NSE says broadcast resumes normally after prices stopped updating in 2 indices

The National Stock Exchange NSE on Monday said broadcast has resumed normally in Nifty and Bank Nifty indices after the prices had stopped updating in the two indices in the early morning trade.In a statement, the NSE said broadcast has resumed normally in all indices.Stock prices had stopped updating on the real-time basis on the NSE in the early morning trade.The Exchange had earlier said, Trading in all segments is functioning normally. However, Nifty and Bank Nifty indices are intermittently not getting broadcasted.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-03-2022 13:38 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 13:29 IST
National Stock Exchange Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Monday said broadcast has resumed normally in Nifty and Bank Nifty indices after the prices had stopped updating in the two indices in the early morning trade.

In a statement, the NSE said broadcast has resumed normally in all indices.

Stock prices had stopped updating on the real-time basis on the NSE in the early morning trade.

The Exchange had earlier said, ''Trading in all segments is functioning normally. However, Nifty and Bank Nifty indices are intermittently not getting broadcasted. The exchange is working on resolving the issue and shall keep the members informed.'' . Also, online brokerage house Zerodha had also complained on Twitter about the issue.

''There is an issue with data feeds for NSE stocks from the exchange across all members. Please check 20 market depth before placing orders or place orders on BSE,'' Zerodha tweeted.

In a separate statement, the rival bourse BSE said it has been working normally.

Equity indices Sensex and Nifty tumbled nearly 3 per cent in the opening trade tracking weak global markets and elevated oil prices amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

