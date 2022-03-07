Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-03-2022 14:31 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 14:31 IST
Noida-based India Exposition Mart files draft papers; aims to raise Rs 600 cr via IPO
India Exposition Mart Ltd, a leading integrated exhibitions and conventions venue, has filed a preliminary prospectus with markets regulator Sebi to raise Rs 600 crore through an initial public offering.

The initial share-sale comprises fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 450 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 11,210,659 equity shares by existing shareholders, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).

Those offering shares in the OFS include Vectra Investments, MIL Vehicles & Technologies, Overseas Carpets, RS Computech, Navratan Samdaria, Dinesh Kumar Aggarwal and Pankaj Garg.

According to market sources, the company is likely to raise around Rs 600 crore through the initial share-sale.

The company may consider a private placement of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 75 crore. If such pre-IPO placement is undertaken, the fresh issue size will be reduced.

Of the Rs 450-crore fresh issuance, the company is planning to use about Rs 316.91 crore for funding capital expenditure requirements for expansion of its existing infrastructure facilities, Rs 17 crore for the payment of debt, and for general corporate purposes.

Located in Greater Noida, India Exposition Mart is one of the country's major venue planners and providers, providing technology-driven, world-class facilities and safety standards for worldwide business-to-business exhibits, conferences, congresses, product launches, and promotional events, among other things.

India Exposition Mart had revenues of Rs 13.30 crore in FY21 and for six months ended September 30, 2021, it had posted revenues of Rs 10.66 crore which primarily includes income from space rent for fair and exhibitions and income from maintenance services.

Emkay Global Financial Services is the sole book-running lead manager and Kfin Technologies is the registrar to the offer.

