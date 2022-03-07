Left Menu

Swiss National Bank says ready to intervene to stem franc's rise

The Swiss National Bank repeated on Monday its pledge to intervene on the currency markets after safe-haven inflows briefly pushed the Swiss franc above parity with the euro. "The Swiss franc is currently sought after as a refuge currency, along with the US dollar and the yen," the central bank said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 07-03-2022 14:47 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 14:33 IST
Swiss National Bank Image Credit: Flickr

The euro/franc exchange rate fell to 0.9910 in Asia overnight, as investors sought refuge in the currency due to the conflict in Ukraine. The valuation is the highest level for the franc since January 2015 when the Swiss central bank scrapped its peg to the euro. The SNB said the increased valuation also recognized the inflation differentials between Switzerland and other countries.

Swiss consumer price inflation rose to a higher-than-expected 2.2% in February, its highest level since 2008, although this remained below the 5.8% level in the neighboring eurozone, Switzerland's biggest export market. The SNB on Monday said it said it looked at the overall currency situation rather than individual currency pairs.

The central bank is due to give its next monetary policy update on March 24.

