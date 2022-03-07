Left Menu

479 natives of MP returned from Ukraine so far: State govt

The Madhya Pradesh government on Monday said 479 people hailing from the state have so far returned safely from war-hit Ukraine.Talking to reporters here, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said till now the state had information that 454 natives of MP were stranded in Ukraine.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 07-03-2022 14:34 IST
The Madhya Pradesh government on Monday said 479 people hailing from the state have so far returned safely from war-hit Ukraine.

Talking to reporters here, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said till now the state had information that 454 natives of MP were stranded in Ukraine. This confusion was created because the passports of 60 people out of the 479 returnees were issued in other states. The minister appealed to people of the state to inform the Ministry of Home Affairs if their family members were stuck in Ukraine.

“So far, 479 natives of Madhya Pradesh who were trapped in Ukraine️ have returned under the Operation Ganga,” said Mishra, who is also the state government's spokesperson.

The MP government has already decided to provide free lodging and food to the returning students in Delhi and transport them to their homes in the state.

The state cabinet last week thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for facilitating the evacuation of students from Ukraine by launching the Operation Ganga.

Since Ukraine's airspace was shut on February 24, India has been evacuating its citizens by special flights from that country's western neighbours like Romania, Hungary and Poland.

