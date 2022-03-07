The Official YouTube Channel of Money Heist features Indian Artist Abhishek Salvi's artworks

New Delhi [India], March 7 (ANI/PNN): Money Heist has been a popular show for over a couple of years now and the team recently featured an Indian Artist's artwork on their official YouTube Channel for the first time ever. This event comes in as a celebration for Indian fans as they would now believe that their work can now be recognized by the global popular teams.

The Indian Digital Artist featured is Abhishek Salvi, who hails from Gujarat. He is an artist who has reached a height where his work is liked and recognised by many. One such event that flashed a light on his work was when his artworks were featured in a video on "La Casa De Papel", the official YouTube channel of Money Heist. "Being a fan of the cast and the story, I made a few artworks of, The Professor and Berlin (characters from the show), and I posted them on, my Instagram page," says Abhishek, who has always been active on his Instagram page to make his work reach more and more people, from where he can get both appreciation and clients. Abhishek Salvi becomes the only Indian artist whose artworks were selected and appreciated in the official video that the channel posted.

It is true Instagram has made it possible for people to show their skills to the world, but along with it has also made almost all the fields very competitive. Being through all the struggles single-handedly, only believing in the best and working hard, Abhishek Salvi sets an example with his achievements.

Money Heist was particularly impressed after the amazing work of Abhishek Salvi was appreciated and liked by many actors and production houses like Vin Diesel, Tom Felton, Pedro Alonso, Taapsee Pannu, Manoj Bajpayee, Hardik Pandya, SKF films, Bhansali Productions and Excel Movies. This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

