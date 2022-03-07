AP Governor skirts 'three capitals' issue in customary address

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan on Monday neither made a mention of the ‘three capitals’ for the state nor did he speak about the ‘decentralisation of administration’ that the Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy regime has been stressing on.

The Governor, however, spoke about 'decentralisation of governance' in the context of the move to restructure and create new districts in the state.

In his customary address to the joint sitting of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council and the Assembly on the opening day of the Budget session, the Governor said: “In coherence with the objective of decentralised and good governance, we have embarked on restructuring of districts. The government has decided to restructure the existing 13 districts in the state to 26.'' The new district administrative setup would start functioning on the auspicious day of the Telugu New Year -- Ugadi -- on April 2, he said.

Listing out the numerous freebie schemes being implemented in the state, the Governor said the government was committed to take “every necessary step to make all citizens healthy, happy and contended”.

“Our nation and state have gone through a difficult phase in the last two years due to COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has severely impacted the state finances but owing to impactful interventions of the government, AP recorded a real Gross State Domestic Product growth of 0.22 per cent in 2020-21 and 9.91 per cent year-on-year growth in 2021-22,” Harichandan noted.

The advance estimates of the state economy showed an overall growth of 16.82 per cent at current prices in 2021-22.

The per capita income shot up to Rs 2,04,758 from Rs 1,76,707 last year, at a “highly impressive growth rate” of 15.87 per cent, the Governor said.

Harichandan said the government has been implementing welfare programmes in a transparent manner in the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mode. A sum of Rs 1,32,126 crore has been credited into the beneficiaries’ accounts in the last 33 months under various schemes.

Emphasis was also laid on infrastructure development, the Governor said, referring to the irrigation projects, road development, drinking water schemes, industrial corridors, ports and airports.

The Governor said highest priority was also accorded to law and order, with particular measures aimed at women safety, through improved visible policing, accountability, transparency and improved reachability.

''With people’s continued support, the government will work more intensely to fulfil their aspirations,” the Governor summed up.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)