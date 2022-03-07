Rainbow - Shades of Jewellery achieves global recognition under the leadership of Founder Hetal Gallani

New Delhi [India], March 7 (ANI/ATK): One of India's fastest growing firms, Rainbow - Shades of Jewellery is getting a global peak with the vision of the founder Hetal Gallani. The company offers a great selection and collections of Jewellery across franchise and stores in India.

Speaking about the brand, founder Hetal Gallani says, "It's not about the product, it's about the emotions which we express through our brand. Starting from scratch, today whatever our company is achieving is all because of the endless efforts of our team and creativity merged with emotions into it. As it is said - Rome was not built in a day. The same way after taking experience and support from various brands we decided to outcome with something new and unique and add expressions into this industry from our work. This sets our company different from all the companies who are setting a global image of their brand. So In just a few years, we are now impacting several lives and families through our work.

Hetal Gallani is an Indian jewellery designer with a passion for creating understated, elegant and versatile necklaces, earrings, rings and bracelets. Inspired by abstract art, architecture and the urban environment, she is actively involved in making hand crafted jewellery. With a design ethos of "beauty in simplicity", Hetal uses geometric shapes and clean lines to give her work a timeless aesthetic. The best part is everything she creates is made from recycled metals and meticulously crafted and finished. "I want to ensure that my jewellery lasts you a lifetime," she says. All her jewellery is handmade to order, so if you're thinking of buying one of her pieces as a gift, give yourself between one to two weeks. The whole idea of starting her own business has come from seeing her Grandfather Arjunkumar Gallani who runs his own business and doing social service since Hetal was a child. By seeing her grandfather do so much of social service, she has understood the importance of it and its need. She further added that even her father Kanwarlal Gallani has his own Electronics Business and has also been doing social service work from the past 20 years. Her company "Rainbow- Shades of jewellery" believes that jewellery being a product is moreover an outlet for "Expressions" and it's not entirely about the product, it's about the emotions which they express through their brand. Apart from making jewellery, she believes and does a lot of social service.

During COVID19 when the world was suffering from a huge impact, Hetal has served the Nation by providing more than one Lakh community means to the people in need, Sanitaires to all orphanages, Medical kits to all the community centres with the support of 56 NGOs of the Nation. She further participated in building 100 Tribal marts for Gujarat, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh for improving the economical conditions of the people with United First and joined one million plantation movements in 15 States and 2 UT in India. Hetal believes that it is our moral responsibility to serve nation in need. Today also two times In a month she serves the Nation with all her capacity on the 17 Sustainable Development Goals 2030 of India. Her social contribution and services have also been blessed by several cabinet ministers and spiritual leaders of this Nation With a skilful mind and outstanding vision to leave a benchmark in the society, Hetal has joined hands with United First to work upon with all his experience on social projects contributing India towards United Nations Sustainable Development Goals 2030. Hetal is an example for the next generation and companies for her noble contribution towards humanity and scaling up her business to the next level.

