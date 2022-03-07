Left Menu

UAE's flydubai 2021 profit rebounds above pre-pandemic levels

United Arab Emirates carrier flydubai swung to a profit of 841 million dirhams ($229 million) last year surpassing pre-pandemic figures as demand increased after travel curbs eased globally, it said on Monday.

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 07-03-2022 16:45 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 16:30 IST
UAE's flydubai 2021 profit rebounds above pre-pandemic levels
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

United Arab Emirates carrier flydubai swung to a profit of 841 million dirhams ($229 million) last year surpassing pre-pandemic figures as demand increased after travel curbs eased globally, it said on Monday. The profit compared with a loss of 712.6 million dirhams in 2020 when the airline, which lacks a domestic market, was hit by international closures imposed because of the COVID-19 crisis.

Revenue jumped 86% to 5.3 billion dirhams. The profit figures even topped the 198.2 million dirhams reported in 2019.

"With the lifting of restrictions across our network and increasing demand for travel, we are cautiously optimistic about the year ahead notwithstanding the geopolitical situation and its potential effect on the pricing of commodities," CEO Ghaith Al Ghaith said. "As the momentum for travel continues to build, we will increase frequencies and introduce new destinations on our network during 2022," Al Ghaith added.

The carrier carried 5.6 million passengers during the year, representing a 76% rise from the last year with the number of flights surpassing pre-pandemic levels in December when the airline operated 6,430 flights. The flydubai fleet expanded by eight jets to 59 aircraft in 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Almost a third of people report lingering symptoms 6-12 months after COVID-19 -study; Belgium set to remove almost all COVID restrictions and more

Health News Roundup: Almost a third of people report lingering symptoms 6-12...

 Global
2
Study reveals that solar coronal loops may be optical illusions

Study reveals that solar coronal loops may be optical illusions

 United States
3
BRIEF-Aramco Pipeline Winning Consortium Finalizes $13.4 Billion In Bank Financing - Al Arabiya

BRIEF-Aramco Pipeline Winning Consortium Finalizes $13.4 Billion In Bank Fi...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool close gap on Man City, Chelsea thrash Burnley; Tennis-France, United States secure Davis Cup Finals spots and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool close gap on Man City, Chelsea thrash ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022