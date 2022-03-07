HDFC Mutual Fund Launches an Exclusive Financial Empowerment Initiative - #LaxmiForLaxmi this Women’s Day

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India • #LaxmiForLaxmi initiative aims to empower and support women to begin their financial independence journey • A unique missed call service (73581 12345) initiative for women, by women to make mutual fund investments accessible to each and every woman​​ This International Women's Day, HDFC Mutual Fund, one of India's large mutual funds, has announced an exclusive end-to-end women-led financial empowerment initiative #LaxmiForLaxmi. HDFC Mutual Fund will connect women investors to a woman financial expert near them through a unique missed call service. The woman financial expert will guide and address queries of the woman investor, for instance – why and how to invest in a mutual fund, benefits of SIPs, etc.

The initiative is based on the fact that it is very easy for a person to understand a concept when it is taught by someone who understands them and is like-minded. The #LaxmiForLaxmi initiative is a financial empowerment campaign for women, by women. Through this initiative, HDFC Mutual Fund aims to support women investors in their journey to become financially independent while making mutual fund investments accessible to them.

This initiative is an extension of HDFC Mutual Fund's Investor Education campaign #BarniSeAzadi, launched on India's 75th Independence Day, where it urged women to free their money from traditional savings methods and invest in Mutual Funds (MFs), so as to give their hard-earned money a chance to grow. This campaign received a positive response from across the country and reiterated the importance of conscious effort to create financial awareness. Campaigns such as #BarniSeAzadi reiterate the importance of focussing on financial awareness for women.

Commenting on the unique initiative, Navneet Munot, MD & CEO of HDFC AMC, said, "Women have always had a knack for saving money and offered unexpected support during times of adversity. However, simply keeping money in traditional instruments rarely earns enough to keep up with inflation. Thus, through our #LaxmiForLaxmi campaign, we aim to empower women to understand investment avenues better and benefit from them. HDFC Mutual Fund aspires to not only be a wealth creator but also an investment educator for every Indian, especially women, because when women are financially independent, they contribute significantly more to a strong, progressive society that is healthier and more prosperous.'' Women should understand the nitty-gritty of financial planning early enough, to be able to save and invest appropriately, create wealth and consequently, become financially independent. In this regard, HDFC Mutual Fund wants to empower every single woman of this country to be able to make her own financial choices.

To know more, please give a missed call on 73581 12345 About HDFC AMC HDFC Asset Management Company Limited (HDFC AMC) is an Investment Manager to HDFC Mutual Fund, one of the largest mutual funds in the country. HDFC AMC is incorporated under the Companies Act, 1956, on 10th December 1999 and was approved to act as an Asset Management Company for HDFC Mutual Fund by SEBI on 3rd July 2000. It has other SEBI licenses viz. PMS / AIF. HDFC AMC, as an investment manager to schemes of HDFC Mutual Fund, manages diversified asset class mix across equity and fixed income/others. It also has a countrywide network of branches along with a diversified distribution network comprising banks, independent financial advisors, and national distributors.

MUTUAL FUND INVESTMENTS ARE SUBJECT TO MARKET RISKS, READ ALL SCHEME-RELATED DOCUMENTS CAREFULLY.

