410 people from Himachal Pradesh evacuated from Ukraine so far: CM

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 07-03-2022 16:34 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 16:34 IST
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday informed the assembly that 410 people from the state have been evacuated from war-torn Ukraine so far.

Speaking during the budget session, the chief minister said 58 students from the state are still stuck in Ukraine or neighbouring countries.

All Indian students have been evacuated from Ukraine's Kharkiv, he said, adding that several students were still stuck in the northeastern Ukrainian city of Sumy. The state government is in contact with the Ministry of External Affairs, the stranded students and their parents, he added.

Every possible effort is being made to evacuate the students, Thakur said.

Indians are being brought back in large numbers in Indian Air Force planes and other aircraft from Ukraine's neighbouring countries, he added.

