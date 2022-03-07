410 people from Himachal Pradesh evacuated from Ukraine so far: CM
- Country:
- India
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday informed the assembly that 410 people from the state have been evacuated from war-torn Ukraine so far.
Speaking during the budget session, the chief minister said 58 students from the state are still stuck in Ukraine or neighbouring countries.
All Indian students have been evacuated from Ukraine's Kharkiv, he said, adding that several students were still stuck in the northeastern Ukrainian city of Sumy. The state government is in contact with the Ministry of External Affairs, the stranded students and their parents, he added.
Every possible effort is being made to evacuate the students, Thakur said.
Indians are being brought back in large numbers in Indian Air Force planes and other aircraft from Ukraine's neighbouring countries, he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
All criminals, goons, rioters have links to Samajwadi Party, says Anurag Thakur
7 hour daily train journey as teenager, former Indian Air force man Saurabh ready for 'India Test'
Vasisht, Thakur slam tons, Himachal eke out hard-fought draw vs Punjab
UP Polls: Samajwadi Party will not cross 100 seat mark, says Anurag Thakur
Sheetal Thakur beams with happiness in new Mehendi pics, following her marriage to Vikrant Massey