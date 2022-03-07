Zen Linen to expand plant at Sri City at outlay of Rs 50 crore

Zen Linen International Pvt Ltd., one of the largest producers of bed products, has laid the foundation at its facility in neighbouring Tada, as part of ramping up expansion at the unit.

The ground-breaking ceremony was held in the presence of senior company executives, including company Chairman Bharath Mohindra, Sri City Managing Director Satish Kamath, President (Operations) Ramesh Kumar among others.

Zen Linen would build the new plant on a 3.25 acre land at an investment of Rs 50 crore. The expansion would create 800 new jobs, a company statement said.

''We are the number one manufacturing company of bed products in southeast Asia, and soon we will have an additional plant area of 1.35 lakh square foot adding further business value. Having a set-up in Sri City for the past seven years, we enjoy the best of services and support, which in turn has given us the confidence to expand our production unit to a new level,'' Mohindra said.

''We see this growth to be accelerating at a promising space in the coming years. We see adding up more capacities in phases,'' he said.

Sri City Founder and Managing Director Ravindra Sannareddy said, ''Zen Linen is a world renowned producer of quality bed products, and we are very happy at its progress and expansion''.

''Over 20 per cent of the existing manufacturing units have already ramped up their production capacities seeing the business opportunities that the country present. Expansions of this kind testify the business-friendly ecosystem that has already been built in Sri City,'' he said.

Zen Linen produces a host of bed products including pillows, medical pillows, duvet covers, sheet sets, mattress pads among others, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)