Russian says deals with 'unfriendly' countries will require approval
The government said it had approved a list of countries and territories taking "unfriendly actions" against Russia, its companies and citizens, in the wake of severe economic sanctions over the Ukraine conflict. The list follows a presidential decree on March 5 allowing the Russian government, companies and citizens to temporarily pay foreign currency debts owed to overseas creditors from "unfriendly countries" in roubles.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Russia said on Monday that all corporate deals with companies and individuals from so-called "unfriendly countries" would now have to be approved by a government commission, according to a government resolution. The government said it had approved a list of countries and territories taking "unfriendly actions" against Russia, its companies and citizens, in the wake of severe economic sanctions over the Ukraine conflict.
The list follows a presidential decree on March 5 allowing the Russian government, companies and citizens to temporarily pay foreign currency debts owed to overseas creditors from "unfriendly countries" in roubles. A government statement showed the list of countries included the United States, European Union member states, Britain, Japan, Canada, Norway, Singapore, South Korea, Switzerland and Ukraine.
To make such payments, the government said debtors should open a special type of rouble account with a Russian bank and transfer into it the rouble equivalent of the foreign currency amount owed according to the central bank's official exchange rate on the day of payment. This temporary arrangement for paying foreign debts applies to payments exceeding 10 million roubles ($76,046) a month. ($1 = 131.5000 roubles)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Singapore
- Switzerland
- European Union
- Canada
- Ukraine
- Norway
- South
- Russia
- Britain
- Korea
- United States
- Russian
- Japan
ALSO READ
What are false flag attacks – and could Russia make one work in the information age?
NATO Chief warns of Russia planning a 'Full-Scale Attack' on Ukraine
A Russian invasion of Ukraine is very imminent - UK minister
West would cut Russian companies' access to dollars if Ukraine is invaded, UK's Johnson says
Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics: Finland beat Russians 2-1 to clinch historic ice hockey gold