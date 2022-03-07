Left Menu

Russian says deals with 'unfriendly' countries will require approval

The government said it had approved a list of countries and territories taking "unfriendly actions" against Russia, its companies and citizens, in the wake of severe economic sanctions over the Ukraine conflict. The list follows a presidential decree on March 5 allowing the Russian government, companies and citizens to temporarily pay foreign currency debts owed to overseas creditors from "unfriendly countries" in roubles.

Reuters | London | Updated: 07-03-2022 17:14 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 17:03 IST
Russian says deals with 'unfriendly' countries will require approval
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Russia said on Monday that all corporate deals with companies and individuals from so-called "unfriendly countries" would now have to be approved by a government commission, according to a government resolution. The government said it had approved a list of countries and territories taking "unfriendly actions" against Russia, its companies and citizens, in the wake of severe economic sanctions over the Ukraine conflict.

The list follows a presidential decree on March 5 allowing the Russian government, companies and citizens to temporarily pay foreign currency debts owed to overseas creditors from "unfriendly countries" in roubles. A government statement showed the list of countries included the United States, European Union member states, Britain, Japan, Canada, Norway, Singapore, South Korea, Switzerland and Ukraine.

To make such payments, the government said debtors should open a special type of rouble account with a Russian bank and transfer into it the rouble equivalent of the foreign currency amount owed according to the central bank's official exchange rate on the day of payment. This temporary arrangement for paying foreign debts applies to payments exceeding 10 million roubles ($76,046) a month. ($1 = 131.5000 roubles)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Almost a third of people report lingering symptoms 6-12 months after COVID-19 -study; Belgium set to remove almost all COVID restrictions and more

Health News Roundup: Almost a third of people report lingering symptoms 6-12...

 Global
2
Study reveals that solar coronal loops may be optical illusions

Study reveals that solar coronal loops may be optical illusions

 United States
3
BRIEF-Aramco Pipeline Winning Consortium Finalizes $13.4 Billion In Bank Financing - Al Arabiya

BRIEF-Aramco Pipeline Winning Consortium Finalizes $13.4 Billion In Bank Fi...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool close gap on Man City, Chelsea thrash Burnley; Tennis-France, United States secure Davis Cup Finals spots and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool close gap on Man City, Chelsea thrash ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022