Jindal School of Government & Public Policy signs MoU with Australia's Macquarie University to expand student mobility

Sonipat (Haryana) [India], March 7 (ANI/OP Jindal University): In an increasingly globalised world, the Jindal School of Government and Public Policy (JSGP) of O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) has created international mobility opportunities for its students to study alongside international students both in India and abroad. With this vision in mind, JSGP of JGU has created the opportunity for its students to earn two degrees through a partnership with Macquarie University in Australia. MA Public Policy students can now complete the first year of the programme in JSGP and join Macquarie University's Public and Social Policy programme in the second year and earn MA degrees from both universities. Similarly, BA Hons Public Policy students can join Macquarie University's BA Social Science programme after their first two years with JSGP. As a result, they will be eligible to earn two BA degrees after four years' study.

Alongside the significant dual degree opportunity at Macquarie University, JSGP also offers dual degree opportunities with Australia's University of Queensland and the Queen Mary University of London. Other upcoming dual degree opportunities will be with Australia's Monash University and UK's Birmingham and Essex universities. JSGP students can also opt for semester exchange or study abroad programmes at Berkeley, California, Gottingen and Julius Maximilians Universitat in Germany, St. Andrews in Scotland, and the Southern Queensland University and Federation University in Australia. Another mobility option for public policy and international affairs students is the International Relations and Global Public Policy Summer School in July 2022 at the Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs, Syracuse University, USA. The Founding Vice Chancellor of O.P. Jindal Global University, Professor (Dr.) C. Raj Kumar said, "We are a global university and have always emphasised the need for creating international opportunities for our students. The dual degree programmes and other student mobility options created by the Jindal School of Government and Public Policy for its students will fulfill the vision of the National Education Policy 2020 that will enable Indian students to experience international education. The partnership with a leading Australian university will build upon the existing global collaborations that we have established with universities in the USA, UK, Europe, Asia and many other parts of the world. I am delighted that JSGP has created innovative opportunities for its students to study in internationally reputed places abroad. It exemplifies the commitment of our university, which has 'global' as its middle name, to produce graduates fit for careers in multicultural and international organisations."

The Dean of the Jindal School of Government and Public Policy, Professor R. Sudarshan added, "Our School has undergraduate and post-graduate programmes in Economics and Public Policy. Economists have always had rewarding career opportunities in the public and private sectors. Public Policy education, which our School has pioneered in India, is becoming a rival to the MBA in both significance and popularity. We are committed to helping our students to get international exposure, not only to broaden their minds, but also equip them for international careers in a globalising world." The Director of the Centre for India Australia Studies, Professor Shaun Star said, "As the Governments in Australia and India have both emphasised the importance of the bilateral relationship, it is only fitting that two of the countries' leading institutions to come together to provide opportunities for our politicians and public servants of the future. The partnership between the Jindal School of Government and Public Policy and Macquarie University is part of our broader vision to create pathways for students and young scholars from India and Australia to learn more about, and experience, the other country.

JSGP equips its students to become public policy practitioners, capable of constructively shaping public policies to contribute to overall human development, empower marginalised and disadvantaged groups, and eliminate poverty. Students will have the capability to synthesise academic knowledge from the social sciences to serve public policy purposes. The School aims to engage with the contemporary policy environment, which demands new imaginations, new methodologies and even a revitalised ethics. JSGP aims to promote research that facilitates a better understanding of issues relating to governance and public policy. International dual degree opportunities, such as with Macquarie University, enable JSGP graduates to gain valuable international perspectives which they will apply throughout their careers in public policy.

