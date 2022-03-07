Left Menu

MP: Two teen girls killed after rickshaw hits their scooter

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 07-03-2022 17:38 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 17:23 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Two teen girls were killed after their scooter was hit by an autorickshaw in Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh on Monday, police said.

The accident took place on Anna Nagar Road and the deceased have been identified as Kirti Yadav (16) and Riya Kadere (13), both of whom were going to Kerwa Dam on a scooter, Govindpura police station in charge Ashok Singh Parihar told PTI. They were going to celebrate the brithday of Kirti's elder sister, he added.

