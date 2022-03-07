Esri India becomes a Great Place to Work® yet again

New Delhi [India], March 7 (ANI/NewsVoir): Esri India, the country's leading GIS software & solutions provider has got certified as a Great Place to Work for the second time in a row with a higher score. It earned its prior Certification in 2021, the year it participated in the study for the first time.

The company earned this recognition by scoring high on Credibility, Respect, Fairness, Pride and Camaraderie. Esri India has always shown a strong commitment towards creating a collaborative, transparent and growth-oriented work culture. The pandemic necessitated the adoption of novel initiatives to ensure the well-being of the employees while encouraging them to remain productive and positive. Esri India led the way through several unique programs such as leadership talks from the senior management and sessions on digital well-being, stress management, etc. Esri India gives a lot of emphasis on Gender Diversity; currently, women form over 30% of the workforce. Many women are occupying key positions and making valuable contributions to the success of Esri India and its customers.

Agendra Kumar, Managing Director, Esri India, shared on the occasion, "Trust, Transparency and Teamwork are intrinsic to Esri India's DNA. We empower our employees and provide them opportunities for learning and growth. Our values form the basis of our initiatives to foster a diverse, inclusive, and sustainable workplace. We are honoured to be Great Place to Work-Certified for the second time. The certification reiterates our commitment towards providing equal opportunities to all employees while building a people-centric & purpose-driven work culture, where everyone feels respected and valued." The Great Place to Work Institute receives applications from over 10,000 organizations across 60 countries every year for assessment, benchmarking and planning actions to strengthen their workplace culture. On meeting the qualifying criteria on each of these indices, organizations are Certified as a Great Place to Work for a period of one year.

