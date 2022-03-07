Left Menu

1,314 Indians airlifted from Ukraine's neighbouring countries by 7 civilian flights on Monday: Govt

A total of 1,314 Indians were airlifted on Monday by seven civilian flights from Ukraines neighbouring countries, the Civil Aviation Ministry said.Tomorrow, two special civilian flights are expected to operate from Suceva, Romania, to bring more than 400 Indians back home, the ministrys statement added.On Monday, four civilian flights landed in Delhi while two reached Mumbai, the ministry noted. One flight is expected late in the evening on Monday, it mentioned.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-03-2022 18:10 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 17:47 IST
1,314 Indians airlifted from Ukraine's neighbouring countries by 7 civilian flights on Monday: Govt
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A total of 1,314 Indians were airlifted on Monday by seven civilian flights from Ukraine's neighbouring countries, the Civil Aviation Ministry said.

''Tomorrow, two special civilian flights are expected to operate from Suceva, Romania, to bring more than 400 Indians back home,'' the ministry's statement added.

On Monday, four civilian flights landed in Delhi while two reached Mumbai, the ministry noted. ''One flight is expected late in the evening (on Monday),'' it mentioned. The Ukrainian airspace has been shut since February 24 following a fierce Russian military offensive. Indian citizens stuck in war-hit Ukraine are being airlifted once they cross over to neighbouring countries such as Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Poland.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Almost a third of people report lingering symptoms 6-12 months after COVID-19 -study; Belgium set to remove almost all COVID restrictions and more

Health News Roundup: Almost a third of people report lingering symptoms 6-12...

 Global
2
Study reveals that solar coronal loops may be optical illusions

Study reveals that solar coronal loops may be optical illusions

 United States
3
BRIEF-Aramco Pipeline Winning Consortium Finalizes $13.4 Billion In Bank Financing - Al Arabiya

BRIEF-Aramco Pipeline Winning Consortium Finalizes $13.4 Billion In Bank Fi...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool close gap on Man City, Chelsea thrash Burnley; Tennis-France, United States secure Davis Cup Finals spots and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool close gap on Man City, Chelsea thrash ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022