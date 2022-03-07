Ukrainian forces have retaken Mykolayiv regional airport, says governor
Ukrainian forces have retaken the regional airport in the southern Ukrainian region of Mykolayiv from Russian forces, regional Governor Vitaliy Kim said on Monday.
"The roads are open, we control the bridges, you can safely leave Mykolayiv (city) and other towns," he said in a televised statement.
