French President Macron says situation in Ukraine getting worse every day
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that the situation in Ukraine was getting worse every day, and that France will continue to put pressure on Russia through sanctions. "The situation is worsening each day. People die, fatigue settles in.
- Country:
- France
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that the situation in Ukraine was getting worse every day, and that France will continue to put pressure on Russia through sanctions. "The situation is worsening each day. People die, fatigue settles in. .. We have not managed to obtain a ceasefire," Macron told LCI television.
Russia announced new "humanitarian corridors" on Monday to transport Ukrainians trapped under its bombardment - to Russia itself and its ally Belarus, in a move which was immediately denounced by Kyiv as an immoral stunt.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Macron
- Ukraine
- French
- Russia
- France
- Belarus
- Emmanuel Macron
- Kyiv
- Ukrainians
ALSO READ
What are false flag attacks – and could Russia make one work in the information age?
NATO Chief warns of Russia planning a 'Full-Scale Attack' on Ukraine
A Russian invasion of Ukraine is very imminent - UK minister
West would cut Russian companies' access to dollars if Ukraine is invaded, UK's Johnson says
Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics: Finland beat Russians 2-1 to clinch historic ice hockey gold