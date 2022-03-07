Ashok Leyland steps up presence in Karnataka; to set up four dealerships

Chennai, Mar 7 (PTI): Hinduja Group flagship Ashok Leyland has stepped up presence in neighbouring Karnataka by setting up four dealerships in the region, the company said on Monday.

The heavy commercial vehicle maker has set up dealerships each in Bidadi, TumKur, Kolar and Hoskote.

''Karnataka has always been one of the most important markets for Ashok Leyland. The new dealerships will bolster our presence in this geography. We have been working on creating a strong foothold in the region, and this is a move in the right direction,'' Ashok Leyland, Head -- Medium, Heavy Commercial Vehicle, Sanjeev Kumar said.

''Staying true to our brand promise of Aapki Jeet...Hamari jeet, this partnership with AML Motors Pvt Ltd will help us reach out to our customers in a timely fashion...,'' he said.

AML Motors Pvt Ltd., Director, Rajiv Sanghvi said, ''we are delighted to further strengthen our partnership of more than 70 years with Ashok Leyland and expand in Karnataka.'' ''With the best in class products of Ashok Leyland coupled with our understanding of the customer needs we together endeavour to provide Best in Class ownership experience for our customer,'' he said.

