Boeing halts purchase of titanium from Russia
Reuters | Updated: 07-03-2022 18:56 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 18:56 IST
U.S. planemaker Boeing Co said on Monday it has suspended purchasing titanium from Russia.
"Our inventory and diversity of titanium sources provide sufficient supply for airplane production, and we will continue to take the right steps to ensure long-term continuity," the company added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement