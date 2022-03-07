Left Menu

TCS' Rs 18,000 crore share buyback to open on March 9

Tata Consultancy Services said on Monday its Rs 18,000 crore share buyback offer will open on March 9 and close on March 23.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 07-03-2022 19:30 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 19:30 IST
TCS' Rs 18,000 crore share buyback to open on March 9
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tata Consultancy Services said on Monday its Rs 18,000 crore share buyback offer will open on March 9 and close on March 23. The last date for receipt of completed Tender Forms and other specified documents including physical share certificates (if and as applicable) by the Registrar is also March 23.

"Further to our letter no. TCS/BB/SE1205/2021-22 dated February 14, 2022, on the Public Announcement of Buyback of Equity Shares, we wish to inform that Securities and Exchange Board of India ("SEBI") has vide its letter dated March 4, 2022 ("Observation Letter"), given its observations on the Draft Letter of Offer filed by the Company with SEBI," TCS said in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges. The last date of settlement of bids on the Stock Exchanges is April 1, 2022, TCS said.

India's largest IT firm TCS announced on February 12 share buyback programme entailing 4 crore shares at Rs 4,500 apiece. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Almost a third of people report lingering symptoms 6-12 months after COVID-19 -study; Belgium set to remove almost all COVID restrictions and more

Health News Roundup: Almost a third of people report lingering symptoms 6-12...

 Global
2
Study reveals that solar coronal loops may be optical illusions

Study reveals that solar coronal loops may be optical illusions

 United States
3
BRIEF-Aramco Pipeline Winning Consortium Finalizes $13.4 Billion In Bank Financing - Al Arabiya

BRIEF-Aramco Pipeline Winning Consortium Finalizes $13.4 Billion In Bank Fi...

 Global
4
Karnataka govt approves 48 industrial projects worth Rs 2,062 cr

Karnataka govt approves 48 industrial projects worth Rs 2,062 cr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022