Nissan to halt work at its St Petersburg factory in coming days - RIA

Reuters | Updated: 07-03-2022 19:30 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 19:30 IST
Nissan Motor Co said on Monday it would halt work at its factory in the Russian city of St Petersburg in the coming days, according to the RIA Novosti news agency.

Earlier, Nissan said it had suspended vehicle exports to Russia and that it expected "further challenges" to lead to local production stoppages and disruptions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

