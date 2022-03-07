Nissan to halt work at its St Petersburg factory in coming days - RIA
Reuters | Updated: 07-03-2022 19:30 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 19:30 IST
Nissan Motor Co said on Monday it would halt work at its factory in the Russian city of St Petersburg in the coming days, according to the RIA Novosti news agency.
Earlier, Nissan said it had suspended vehicle exports to Russia and that it expected "further challenges" to lead to local production stoppages and disruptions.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- St Petersburg
- Nissan
- Russia
- Nissan Motor Co
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UEFA ''monitoring'' situation in Russia ahead of UCL final in St Petersburg
UEFA to move Champions League final from St Petersburg - source
Soccer-UEFA moves Champions League final from St Petersburg to Paris
Soccer-UEFA moves Champions League final from St Petersburg to Paris
Soccer-UEFA moves Champions League final from St Petersburg to Paris