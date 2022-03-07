Left Menu

Govt wants India to lead the global tech movement: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 07-03-2022 20:18 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 20:18 IST
Govt wants India to lead the global tech movement: Rajeev Chandrasekhar
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of State for Entrepreneurship, Skill Development, Electronics & Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Monday said the government wants India to lead the global tech movement.

The Minister was speaking at the India Global Forum's annual summit on the topic 'The New India Inc' here.

''...we would like India to be less of just being a fuel for global tech companies, but to also lead the global tech movement,'' Chandrasekhar said in response to a question on impact of global tech companies investing and creating a strong base here.

Noting that companies like Volvo, Uber, Intel and many others are creating an ecosystem where the talent is out there and there is critical mass, he said, ''Into that mix when you toss in the desire for entrepreneurship, along with the capital and encouragement by the government to support innovation, we will see in the next coming years a large number of India origin innovation.'' ''It is the government's ambition and vision that we want more and more India origin intellectual property to come out from here. I'm very confident that it is going to be the next wave we will see,'' he added.

Noting that as we celebrate the new phenomenon of entrepreneurship, startup ecosystem of size and magnitude, it is important to understand the journey that brought us here, the Minister said, it is really the last five years of tremendous tectonic changes in the overall economic ecosystem, that is causing young entrepreneurs to feel that they can take their dreams and opportunities and make them real.

Pointing out that there was concentration of capital, opportunities available to a very few percentage of Indians a decade ago, he said, but, now over the last seven years, there is a completely restructured and changed financial system where a young entrepreneur is able to take his dream, raise the capital, and build a business, not worried about big companies muscling him out.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Almost a third of people report lingering symptoms 6-12 months after COVID-19 -study; Belgium set to remove almost all COVID restrictions and more

Health News Roundup: Almost a third of people report lingering symptoms 6-12...

 Global
2
Study reveals that solar coronal loops may be optical illusions

Study reveals that solar coronal loops may be optical illusions

 United States
3
BRIEF-Aramco Pipeline Winning Consortium Finalizes $13.4 Billion In Bank Financing - Al Arabiya

BRIEF-Aramco Pipeline Winning Consortium Finalizes $13.4 Billion In Bank Fi...

 Global
4
Karnataka govt approves 48 industrial projects worth Rs 2,062 cr

Karnataka govt approves 48 industrial projects worth Rs 2,062 cr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022