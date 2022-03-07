Left Menu

UK watchdog says it lacks power to assess tie-up between Binance unit and Eqonex

Reuters | London | Updated: 07-03-2022 20:30 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 20:30 IST
UK watchdog says it lacks power to assess tie-up between Binance unit and Eqonex
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain's financial watchdog said on Monday it lacked the power to assess the "fitness and propriety" of the new beneficial owners of custodian Digivault, after an arm of crypto exchange Binance issued a $36 million loan to Digivault's parent. Crypto assets firm Eqonex, which owns Digivault, earlier announced a tie-up with Bitfinity, a new payments arm of Binance, adding that the partnership would focus on "leveraging" Digivault, a custodian regulated by Britain's Financial Conduct Authority.

Under the terms of the deal, Bitfinity will have the power to appoint Eqonex's chief executive officer, chief financial officer and chief legal officer, as well as two directors, Eqonex said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Almost a third of people report lingering symptoms 6-12 months after COVID-19 -study; Belgium set to remove almost all COVID restrictions and more

Health News Roundup: Almost a third of people report lingering symptoms 6-12...

 Global
2
Study reveals that solar coronal loops may be optical illusions

Study reveals that solar coronal loops may be optical illusions

 United States
3
BRIEF-Aramco Pipeline Winning Consortium Finalizes $13.4 Billion In Bank Financing - Al Arabiya

BRIEF-Aramco Pipeline Winning Consortium Finalizes $13.4 Billion In Bank Fi...

 Global
4
Karnataka govt approves 48 industrial projects worth Rs 2,062 cr

Karnataka govt approves 48 industrial projects worth Rs 2,062 cr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022