UK targets new Russia sanctions on March 15 if new laws approved

Reuters | London | Updated: 07-03-2022 22:03 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 20:42 IST
UK targets new Russia sanctions on March 15 if new laws approved
Britain will be able to sanction hundreds of individuals on March 15 if emergency legislation is passed as scheduled, foreign minister Liz Truss said on Monday.

"If parliament passes the legislation by Monday the 14th of March we will be able to sanction the hundreds of individuals by next Tuesday, the 15th of March," she said.

