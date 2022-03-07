Mayor of Ukraine's Lviv appeals for help with flood of displaced people

The mayor of Lviv said on Monday the western Ukrainian city had reached the limits of its capacity to help people displaced by Russia's assault on Ukraine and appealed to international organisations for help.

Mayor Andriy Sadoviy said several hundred thousand people had already passed through Lviv as they headed west seeking safety. Some 200,000 internally displaced persons were now staying in Lviv, and 50,000 were going through Lviv railway station daily.

"We understand there will be another wave (of refugees) ... and call on international humanitarian organisations to come here and help," he said.

