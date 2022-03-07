NCRTC to use precast slab track tech for Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor

The NCRTC will use precast slab track technology for its under-construction high-speed rapid rail corridor between Delhi and Meerut, an official statement said on Monday.

India's first Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) project is a ''high-speed'' system with a design speed of 180 kmph. With an operating speed of 160 kmph and a station at every 5-10 km, it will cover a distance of 100 km in about an hour, it said.

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) said since the RRTS project aims to significantly reduce the travel time, it is ultimately very important that the design of the selected track structure is suitable for high speed.

''In the absence of high-speed ballastless track experience in the country, NCRTC has studied several internationally prevalent rail track systems to select an apt track system suitable for high speed, and reliable with low maintenance. So the precast slab track system has been selected as the track system for RRTS,'' the statement said.

The RRTS corridor is passing through the congested urban environment in elevated as well as the underground corridors. The existing ballastless track system being used in metro rail projects is generally suitable for speeds of up to 95 kmph, it said.

''This (precast slab track) technology is being used for the first time in India in the construction of the first regional rail of the country. The precast track slab technology produces high-capacity ballastless track slabs that have a longer life cycle and require less maintenance,'' the statement said.

These precast track slabs are being manufactured in a factory located at Shatabdi Nagar, Meerut, it added.

On an average 90 precast track slabs can be manufactured daily in this factory. A total of about 42,000 precast track slabs are to be produced for the entire Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor, it said.

''With the help of this track slab technology, NCRTC will be able to run high-speed and high-frequency RRTS trains and ensure safety and comfort of passengers during operation with design and average speed of 180 kmph and 100 kmph respectively,'' the statement said.

The 17 km priority section between Sahibabad and Duhai is targeted to be commissioned by 2023 and the full corridor from Sarai kale khan to Meerut by 2025.

