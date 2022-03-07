Left Menu

LetterOne to donate to $150 mln to victims of Ukraine war, 3 directors quit

LetterOne, which was co-founded by Mikhail Fridman, said on Monday three more directors had quit the board and the group would make a donation of $150 million to those affected by war in Ukraine and divert dividends to the relief effort.

Reuters | London | Updated: 07-03-2022 21:22 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 21:22 IST
LetterOne to donate to $150 mln to victims of Ukraine war, 3 directors quit
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

LetterOne, which was co-founded by Mikhail Fridman, said on Monday three more directors had quit the board and the group would make a donation of $150 million to those affected by war in Ukraine and divert dividends to the relief effort. The European Union slapped sanctions on Fridman last week, something he has vowed to contest. LetterOne said the three directors leaving the company - German Khan, Alexey Kuzmichev and Andrei Kosogov - had not been sanctioned but they believed it was the right thing to do.

"LetterOne's shareholders have also agreed that all dividends from LetterOne will be paid to ongoing relief efforts for the foreseeable future," the group said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study reveals making changes to calorie intake, physical activity does not prevent long-term weight gain

Study reveals making changes to calorie intake, physical activity does not p...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Almost a third of people report lingering symptoms 6-12 months after COVID-19 -study; Belgium set to remove almost all COVID restrictions and more

Health News Roundup: Almost a third of people report lingering symptoms 6-12...

 Global
3
Study reveals that solar coronal loops may be optical illusions

Study reveals that solar coronal loops may be optical illusions

 United States
4
Karnataka govt approves 48 industrial projects worth Rs 2,062 cr

Karnataka govt approves 48 industrial projects worth Rs 2,062 cr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022