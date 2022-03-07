Left Menu

Kuwait's Jazeera Airways to increase fares from March 22

Reuters | Kuwait | Updated: 07-03-2022 23:16 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 23:16 IST
Kuwait's Jazeera Airways to increase fares from March 22
  • Country:
  • Kuwait

Kuwait's Jazeera Airways will increase fares to all destinations from March 22 due to higher oil prices, it said in a statement on Monday, The airline said fares for Gulf Arab destinations have increased by 5 dinar ($16.47) per flight, while those for other destinations involving more than 3 hours' flight time have increased by 10 dinar per flight.

"We hope that oil prices will stabilize and fall again with additional supply in the market, at which point we intend to immediately reverse these changes," the company said. ($1 = 0.3036 Kuwaiti dinars)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study reveals making changes to calorie intake, physical activity does not prevent long-term weight gain

Study reveals making changes to calorie intake, physical activity does not p...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Almost a third of people report lingering symptoms 6-12 months after COVID-19 -study; Belgium set to remove almost all COVID restrictions and more

Health News Roundup: Almost a third of people report lingering symptoms 6-12...

 Global
3
Study reveals that solar coronal loops may be optical illusions

Study reveals that solar coronal loops may be optical illusions

 United States
4
Karnataka govt approves 48 industrial projects worth Rs 2,062 cr

Karnataka govt approves 48 industrial projects worth Rs 2,062 cr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022