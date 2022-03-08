Left Menu

Soccer-BeIN pulls bids to broadcast Turkey's top flight matches

BeIN offered a "potential profit share mechanism" to the federation on Monday, in which it promised a 2.05 billion Turkish lira ($142.63 million) payment to broadcast all matches plus a share of profit if it made money.

Reuters | Updated: 08-03-2022 02:03 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 02:02 IST
Soccer-BeIN pulls bids to broadcast Turkey's top flight matches
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Qatari media group BeIN has withdrawn its bid to broadcast Turkey's top flight matches, the company said on Monday.

Last week, the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) said that a bid from current rights holders, BeIN Media Group and Digiturk, was too low. BeIN offered a "potential profit share mechanism" to the federation on Monday, in which it promised a 2.05 billion Turkish lira ($142.63 million) payment to broadcast all matches plus a share of profit if it made money. But this was declined by TFF, the statement added.

The TFF could not immediately be reached for comment. No other company bid for the broadest package on offer.

Some of Turkey's top soccer clubs could face financial ruin due to the uncertainty surrounding the broadcasting tender for next season's matches.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study reveals making changes to calorie intake, physical activity does not prevent long-term weight gain

Study reveals making changes to calorie intake, physical activity does not p...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong residents urged not to panic ahead of COVID mass testing; FDA approves expanded use of Bristol Myers cancer drug Opdivo and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong residents urged not to panic ahead of COVID m...

 Global
3
FEATURE-Asian workers pushed to upskill as pandemic quickens digital shift

FEATURE-Asian workers pushed to upskill as pandemic quickens digital shift

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong residents urged not to panic ahead of COVID mass testing; Thailand bids to avert 'population crisis' as birth rate crashes and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong residents urged not to panic ahead of COVID m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022