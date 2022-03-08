Soccer-BeIN pulls bids to broadcast Turkey's top flight matches

Qatari media group BeIN has withdrawn its bid to broadcast Turkey's top flight matches, the company said on Monday.

Last week, the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) said that a bid from current rights holders, BeIN Media Group and Digiturk, was too low. BeIN offered a "potential profit share mechanism" to the federation on Monday, in which it promised a 2.05 billion Turkish lira ($142.63 million) payment to broadcast all matches plus a share of profit if it made money. But this was declined by TFF, the statement added.

The TFF could not immediately be reached for comment. No other company bid for the broadest package on offer.

Some of Turkey's top soccer clubs could face financial ruin due to the uncertainty surrounding the broadcasting tender for next season's matches.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)