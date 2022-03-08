Left Menu

U.S. agency will review FAA efforts on 'flying taxi' rules

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-03-2022 02:27 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 02:23 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
The U.S. Transportation Department Office of Inspector General said Monday it will review progress by U.S. regulators in establishing the basis for certification for so-called "flying taxis."

The office noted interest in Urban Air Mobility -- including electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft -- has grown substantially but creates new and complex safety challenges for the Federal Aviation Administration, which is currently reviewing applications for certifying eVTOL aircraft.

