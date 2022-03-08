Truck mows down 2 motorcycle riders in MP

Two motorcycle riders were killed after being run over by a truck in Madhya Pradesh's Tikamgarh district, police said on Tuesday. The accident took place around 8 pm on Monday near Varana village on Jatara-Naugaon Road, some 55 km from the district headquarters, Bamhori Kala police post in-charge Rashmi Jain said. The victims - Kallan Ahirwar (30) Ravi Ahirwar (28) - were going towards Jatara when the marble-laden truck hit them, she said.

After the accident, the truck driver fled from the spot leaving the vehicle behind, the official said.

