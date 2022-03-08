Left Menu

Truck mows down 2 motorcycle riders in MP

PTI | Tikamgarh | Updated: 08-03-2022 11:03 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 11:00 IST
Two motorcycle riders were killed after being run over by a truck in Madhya Pradesh's Tikamgarh district, police said on Tuesday. The accident took place around 8 pm on Monday near Varana village on Jatara-Naugaon Road, some 55 km from the district headquarters, Bamhori Kala police post in-charge Rashmi Jain said. The victims - Kallan Ahirwar (30) Ravi Ahirwar (28) - were going towards Jatara when the marble-laden truck hit them, she said.

After the accident, the truck driver fled from the spot leaving the vehicle behind, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

