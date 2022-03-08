Left Menu

British baker Greggs says cost pressures to weigh on 2022 outcome

Reuters | London | Updated: 08-03-2022 12:49 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 12:44 IST
British baker and fast-food chain Greggs on Tuesday reported record annual profit for 2021 after a COVID-19 driven loss the previous year but warned that cost pressures would prevent any material profit growth in 2022.

Greggs, best known for its sausage rolls, steak bakes, vegan snacks, and sweet treats, said it made a pretax profit of 145.6 million pounds ($191 million) in the year to Jan. 1, versus a loss of 13.7 million pounds in 2020. ($1 = 0.7642 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

