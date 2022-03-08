Charge+Zone sets up 20 EV charging points along Guj-Maha NH

Electric vehicles charging network firm, Charge+Zone on Tuesday said it has set up 20 unmanned, app-driven EV charging points over 1,000 km along the Gujarat-Maharashtra national highway.

Designed for both personal and public e-mobility, these charging stations have been installed as part of the company's larger goal of ''electrifying'' 10,000 km of national and state highways over next 3-5 years, the company said in a statement.

These charging stations are rapid DC charging points catering to electric four-wheelers. These can provide up to 80 per cent charge in 45-60 minutes and full charge in 90-120 minutes depending on the EV's battery size, it added.

Founder & CEO Kartikey Hariyani said it is a part of the company's larger vision of building a robust network of one million EV charging points by 2030.

''Through our national highway (NH) electrification programme, we have successfully implemented full stack EV charging solutions across multiple cities and states that are accessible, affordable and easy to use,'' Hariyani added.

Charge+Zone said it has created an active B2B and B2C network for EV charging stations for both fleet and retail customers by setting up over 1,250 charging points across more than 650 EV charging stations serving around 4,000 EVs on a daily basis.

In December 2021, the company had signed an MoU with the Gujarat government to install 10,000 charging stations along national and state highways within the state.

