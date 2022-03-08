Left Menu

Sudanese pound devalued by 19% at Bank of Khartoum -Reuters reporter

Reuters | Khartoum | Updated: 08-03-2022 14:22 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 14:19 IST
Sudanese pound devalued by 19% at Bank of Khartoum -Reuters reporter
Bank of Khartoum Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • Sudan

Sudan's Bank of Khartoum set an exchange rate of 530 pounds to the dollar on Tuesday, a 19% drop from the previous rate, a Reuters reporter said.

The change comes after Sudanese authorities said they would unify official and black market exchange rates. The dollar had been trading at around 550 pounds on the parallel market, against an official rate of around 445 pounds.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study reveals making changes to calorie intake, physical activity does not prevent long-term weight gain

Study reveals making changes to calorie intake, physical activity does not p...

 United States
2
COVID SCIENCE-Omicron infections contagious for at least 6 days; Takeda drug shows promise as COVID treatment

COVID SCIENCE-Omicron infections contagious for at least 6 days; Takeda drug...

 Global
3
Hubble captures energetic outburst from infant star

Hubble captures energetic outburst from infant star

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong residents urged not to panic ahead of COVID mass testing; Thailand bids to avert 'population crisis' as birth rate crashes and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong residents urged not to panic ahead of COVID m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022