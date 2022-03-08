Mumbai police remove 226 abandoned vehicles, register 36 cases for road rule violations

Newly-appointed Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey on Tuesday said the city police have removed 226 abandoned vehicles and registered 36 cases for wrong side driving.

He also thanked Mumbaikars for their support to the police's efforts.

''Our efforts yesterday #removekhatara had 226 removed. #wrongsidedriving driving enthusiasts saw 36 cases registered. Look forward to more work today and hope #bikers take note,'' Pandey tweeted.

The city police on Monday also penalised 563 people for wrong side entry on one-way roads, 2,047 people were fined for violating parking norms, while 658 people were caught driving cars without wearing the seat belt, an official said.

Besides, 2,864 two-wheeler riders were penalised for not wearing helmet and seven motorists, including auto-rickshaw drivers, faced action for driving without permit, he said. A number of citizens lauded the police's steps and also made certain suggestions. Pandey had last week sought suggestions from Mumbaikars on the towing of vehicles by traffic police.

