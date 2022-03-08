Left Menu

Mumbai police remove 226 abandoned vehicles, register 36 cases for road rule violations

Newly-appointed Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey on Tuesday said the city police have removed 226 abandoned vehicles and registered 36 cases for wrong side driving.He also thanked Mumbaikars for their support to the polices efforts.Our efforts yesterday removekhatara had 226 removed. Pandey had last week sought suggestions from Mumbaikars on the towing of vehicles by traffic police.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-03-2022 14:47 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 14:45 IST
Mumbai police remove 226 abandoned vehicles, register 36 cases for road rule violations
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Newly-appointed Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey on Tuesday said the city police have removed 226 abandoned vehicles and registered 36 cases for wrong side driving.

He also thanked Mumbaikars for their support to the police's efforts.

''Our efforts yesterday #removekhatara had 226 removed. #wrongsidedriving driving enthusiasts saw 36 cases registered. Look forward to more work today and hope #bikers take note,'' Pandey tweeted.

The city police on Monday also penalised 563 people for wrong side entry on one-way roads, 2,047 people were fined for violating parking norms, while 658 people were caught driving cars without wearing the seat belt, an official said.

Besides, 2,864 two-wheeler riders were penalised for not wearing helmet and seven motorists, including auto-rickshaw drivers, faced action for driving without permit, he said. A number of citizens lauded the police's steps and also made certain suggestions. Pandey had last week sought suggestions from Mumbaikars on the towing of vehicles by traffic police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study reveals making changes to calorie intake, physical activity does not prevent long-term weight gain

Study reveals making changes to calorie intake, physical activity does not p...

 United States
2
COVID SCIENCE-Omicron infections contagious for at least 6 days; Takeda drug shows promise as COVID treatment

COVID SCIENCE-Omicron infections contagious for at least 6 days; Takeda drug...

 Global
3
Hubble captures energetic outburst from infant star

Hubble captures energetic outburst from infant star

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong residents urged not to panic ahead of COVID mass testing; Thailand bids to avert 'population crisis' as birth rate crashes and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong residents urged not to panic ahead of COVID m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022