IPM India reinforces its promise to #BreakTheBias, this International Women's Day

Focusing on contravening gender stereotypes & bringing forward psychological safety NEW DELHI, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IPM India Wholesale Trading Private Ltd (IPM India), a country affiliate of Philip Morris International, Inc. (PMI) sees diversity as one of its greatest strength and inclusion as one of its greatest business enablers. Since women make up the largest underrepresented group, the company had set a global target of reaching 40% female representation in the workforce, which it aims to achieve this year. PMI was added to the 2021 & 2022 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for transparency in gender reporting and advancing women's equity. IPM India obtained the Top Employer 2022 Certification from Top Employers Institute for the third year in a row, as one of only 11 Global Top Employers recognized for excellence in people practices. Furthermore, the company has also been awarded as one of the 'Top 10 places to work for women' by UNGCNI , the first EQUAL-SALARY certified company in India in 2018 as well as one of the Great Places to Work in 2020 & 2022.

Sharing his perspective, Alexander Reisch, Managing Director, IPM India, said, ''At IPM India, we envision the 'co-creation of an inclusive culture'. This comprises of four pillars: Allyship, Empower, Mental Health and Inclusion Communities. 'Allyship' helps all employees to contribute to the cause of I&D. 'Empower' refers to demographical inspirational networks for unlocking potential via inclusion. 'Mental Health' focuses on normalizing the much-needed conversation around emotional well-being and provides employees with resources such as professional counselling services. Under the fourth pillar 'Inclusion Communities', digitally-enabled community platforms are in place. It is an attempt to drive inclusion in the new normal where opportunities for physical human interaction have dwindled.'' This women's day, under the pillar of 'Empower', 'Yin & Yang' will be launched as a digital community for employees to connect and have conversations around the uniqueness of each gender and the benefits of an equal and inclusive workplace. The week will be marked with conversations with an author and a leadership coach to help employees of each gender, identify and claim their inner power. This would help #BreakTheBias especially around gender stereotypes. Conversations have also been planned on the topics of inspirational women leaders, male allies, and women's health.

Jasneet Kaur Director, People & Culture, IPM India, said, ''At IPM India, we have ensured the recruitment of equal numbers of men and women at all levels. Furthermore, we focus on supporting the growth and advancement of all employees through personalized development plans and access to learning opportunities, contributing to more gender-balanced leadership over time. We also empower our female talent by creating opportunities to network and build mentoring relationships with peers and role models. Currently IPM India's senior Management Team is 50% women. We have built strong gender diversity KPIs that have been part of the organizational objectives since 2017. And have further focused on grooming and nurturing talent from an early career stage.'' About IPM India Wholesale Trading Private Limited: IPM India Wholesale Trading Private Limited is a joint venture between Philip Morris Brands Sarl of Switzerland and two Indian entities, Godfrey Phillips India Limited and K.K. Modi Investment & Financial Services Private Limited.

