Maruti Suzuki drives in Dzire S-CNG trims with price starting at Rs 8.14 lakh

Powered by 1.2-litre petrol engine, Dzire S-CNG delivers a peak power of 57kW and a mileage of 31.12 kmkg, MSI said in a statement.As the world pivots towards a greener future, the company has continually worked on expanding its growing portfolio of green vehicles.

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Tuesday said it has launched its compact sedan Dzire with S-CNG technology at a starting price of Rs 8.14 lakh (ex-showroom).

The company has introduced the S-CNG trims priced at Rs 8.14 lakh and Rs 8.82 lakh.

S-CNG vehicles are equipped with intelligent injection system. Vehicles are tuned and calibrated to deliver optimum performance and enhanced drivability across all kinds of terrains.

Powered by 1.2-litre petrol engine, Dzire S-CNG delivers a peak power of 57kW and a mileage of 31.12 km/kg, MSI said in a statement.

''As the world pivots towards a greener future, the company has continually worked on expanding its growing portfolio of green vehicles. With transformative technology like the S-CNG, more and more customers are actively looking to switch to S-CNG vehicles to fulfill their mobility requirements,'' MSI Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales) Shashank Srivastava noted.

Currently, the company has the largest portfolio of nine S-CNG vehicles, he added.

''With low running costs and high fuel efficiency of S-CNG vehicles, their demand has tremendously gone up as we have witnessed a 19 per cent CAGR increase in our S-CNG sales in the past five years,'' Srivastava stated.

CAGR stands for compound annual growth rate.

The launch of Dzire S-CNG will further strengthen the automaker's vision of green mobility and catalyse the adoption of green vehicles in India, he stated.

The company further stated that the model's powertrain and suspension have been specially tuned to offer better engine durability, greater mileage and safety.

The launch of the S-CNG vehicle range complements the government's vision of reducing oil import and enhancing the share of natural gas in the country's primary energy mix from 6.2 per cent now to 15 per cent by 2030, MSI said.

