2 million refugees fleeing Ukraine, says UN
Two million, Filippo Grandi, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, wrote on Twitter.The update came as a new effort to evacuate civilians along safe corridors finally got underway Tuesday. The route out of the eastern city of Sumy was one of five promised by the Russians to offer civilians a way to escape the Russian onslaught.
- Country:
- Switzerland
The number of refugees fleeing Ukraine reached 2 million on Tuesday, according to the United Nations, the fastest exodus Europe has seen since World War II.
"Today the outflow of refugees from Ukraine reaches two million people. Two million," Filippo Grandi, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, wrote on Twitter.
The update came as a new effort to evacuate civilians along safe corridors finally got underway Tuesday. The route out of the eastern city of Sumy was one of five promised by the Russians to offer civilians a way to escape the Russian onslaught.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russian
- World War II
- Europe
- Russians
- Sumy
- Ukraine
- United Nations
- Filippo Grandi
ALSO READ
European shares track global markets higher on Ukraine summit optimism
Europe's growing interest in Indo-Pacific reflects strategic importance of Australia: Marise Payne
Ukraine seeks NATO membership despite signals from some European countries to abandon pursuit
European shares plunge as investors assess Ukraine crisis
Turkish court keeps philanthropist Kavala in jail, despite Council of Europe move