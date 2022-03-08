Left Menu

OFFICAL CORRECTION-Kuwait's Jazeera Airways to increase fares from March 7

Reuters | Updated: 08-03-2022 15:55 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 15:50 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Kuwait's Jazeera Airways has increased fares to all destinations from March 7 due to higher oil prices, it said in a statement on Monday,

The airline said fares for Gulf Arab destinations have increased by 5 dinar ($16.47) per flight, while those for other destinations involving more than 3 hours' flight time have increased by 10 dinar per flight. "We hope that oil prices will stabilize and fall again with additional supply in the market, at which point we intend to immediately reverse these changes," the company said.

($1 = 0.3036 Kuwaiti dinars)

