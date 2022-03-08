Infinity Learn acquires Don't Memorise

Left Menu

Sri Chaitanya group's edtech start-up Infinity Learn has acquired concept-based multilingual content platform Don't Memorise for an undisclosed amount.

Founded in 2014, Don't Memorise focuses on the K-10 segment -- specifically for grades 6 to 10 -- developing content in English, Hindi, Marathi and Bengali mainly for maths and science.

Mumbai-based Don't Memorise claims to have a subscriber base of 2.6 million and over 250 million views on YouTube.

''While the organic growth continues to be strong for Infinity Learn, inorganic routes including acquisitions, is another pillar for growth and expansion. This will help Infinity Learn to increase its lead over its competitors in online space and traditional education institutes,'' Infinity Learn founder-director Sushma Boppana said in a statement on Tuesday.

She said the acquisition is not about having a specific budget or number of targets but assessing complementarity and strengthening its position in the education technology (edtech) sector.

''The acquisition of Don't Memorise establishes content production expertise and complements Infinity Learn's existing robust in-house content expertise. The acquisition will also provide additional opportunities for enhanced partnerships with the existing partners,'' Infinity Learn CEO and President Ujjwal Singh said.

