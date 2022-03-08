Indian Embassy evacuates 52 Indian sailors stranded at Port of Mykolaiv
Mission is attempting their evacuation today, it said.India has brought back over 17,100 of its nationals in 83 flights under Operation Ganga, which was launched on February 26 following Russias military aggression against Ukraine.
- Country:
- India
The Indian mission in Ukraine on Tuesday said it has evacuated 52 out of the 75 Indian sailors stranded at the Port of Mykolaiv in the war-hit nation.
It also said that the evacuation of the remaining 23 sailors would be attempted on Tuesday.
''Mission intervened to evacuate 75 Indian sailors stranded in Mykolaiv Port. Yesterday buses arranged by Mission evacuated total of 57 sailors including 2 Lebanese & 3 Syrians,'' the Indian Embassy in Ukraine said in a tweet.
''Route constraints precluded evacuation of balance 23 sailors. Mission is attempting their evacuation today,'' it said.
India has brought back over 17,100 of its nationals in 83 flights under ''Operation Ganga'', which was launched on February 26 following Russia's military aggression against Ukraine.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- Indian Embassy
- Mykolaiv Port
- Syrians
- Route
- India
- Operation Ganga''
- Ukraine
- Lebanese
- Indian
ALSO READ
Sachin Tendulkar congratulates Team India on winning T20I series against WI
India, France agree on Roadmap on Blue Economy and Ocean Governance
Sachin Tendulkar congratulates Team India on winning ODI series against WI
Will try to excel as much as I can for India, says Avesh Khan after T20I debut
India, France to enhance cooperation on marine science, technology