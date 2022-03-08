Left Menu

Indian Embassy evacuates 52 Indian sailors stranded at Port of Mykolaiv

Mission is attempting their evacuation today, it said.India has brought back over 17,100 of its nationals in 83 flights under Operation Ganga, which was launched on February 26 following Russias military aggression against Ukraine.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2022 16:16 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 16:16 IST
Indian Embassy evacuates 52 Indian sailors stranded at Port of Mykolaiv
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian mission in Ukraine on Tuesday said it has evacuated 52 out of the 75 Indian sailors stranded at the Port of Mykolaiv in the war-hit nation.

It also said that the evacuation of the remaining 23 sailors would be attempted on Tuesday.

''Mission intervened to evacuate 75 Indian sailors stranded in Mykolaiv Port. Yesterday buses arranged by Mission evacuated total of 57 sailors including 2 Lebanese & 3 Syrians,'' the Indian Embassy in Ukraine said in a tweet.

''Route constraints precluded evacuation of balance 23 sailors. Mission is attempting their evacuation today,'' it said.

India has brought back over 17,100 of its nationals in 83 flights under ''Operation Ganga'', which was launched on February 26 following Russia's military aggression against Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study reveals making changes to calorie intake, physical activity does not prevent long-term weight gain

Study reveals making changes to calorie intake, physical activity does not p...

 United States
2
COVID SCIENCE-Omicron infections contagious for at least 6 days; Takeda drug shows promise as COVID treatment

COVID SCIENCE-Omicron infections contagious for at least 6 days; Takeda drug...

 Global
3
Hubble captures energetic outburst from infant star

Hubble captures energetic outburst from infant star

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong residents urged not to panic ahead of COVID mass testing; Thailand bids to avert 'population crisis' as birth rate crashes and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong residents urged not to panic ahead of COVID m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022