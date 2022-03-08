Left Menu

RBI accepts USD 5.135 billion in USD/INR sell-buy swap auction

The Reserve Bank of India has accepted USD 5.135 billion in USDINR sell-buy swap auction conducted on Tuesday against the notified amount of USD 5 billion.Last month, the RBI had announced to undertake a USDINR two-year sellbuy swap auction of USD 5 billion.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2022 17:07 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 16:36 IST
RBI accepts USD 5.135 billion in USD/INR sell-buy swap auction
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Reserve Bank of India has accepted USD 5.135 billion in USD/INR sell-buy swap auction conducted on Tuesday against the notified amount of USD 5 billion.

Last month, the RBI had announced to undertake a USD/INR two-year sell/buy swap auction of USD 5 billion. In today's auction, the total amount bid by participants was USD 13.565 billion, the RBI said in a release.

The central bank received 246 bids but accepted 86 bids in the auction, the release said. The bid to cover ratio was 2.71.

Under the sell-buy swap auction, a bank buys US dollars from the Reserve Bank and simultaneously agrees to sell the same amount of US dollars at the end of the swap period.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study reveals making changes to calorie intake, physical activity does not prevent long-term weight gain

Study reveals making changes to calorie intake, physical activity does not p...

 United States
2
COVID SCIENCE-Omicron infections contagious for at least 6 days; Takeda drug shows promise as COVID treatment

COVID SCIENCE-Omicron infections contagious for at least 6 days; Takeda drug...

 Global
3
Hubble captures energetic outburst from infant star

Hubble captures energetic outburst from infant star

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong residents urged not to panic ahead of COVID mass testing; Thailand bids to avert 'population crisis' as birth rate crashes and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong residents urged not to panic ahead of COVID m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022