Amazon India Launches Special Initiatives to Celebrate Women-Led Small Businesses

• Launches a new storefront to showcase over one lakh products from 800+ women-owned small businesses across various categories including eco-friendly gifting, healthy snacks, handmade crafts, etc.

• Plans speed mentoring sessions for women entrepreneurs' part of Amazon.in Saheli program with successful women leaders – Namrata Joshipura& Priyanka Gill​ Ahead of International Women's Day (IWD), Amazon. today announced the launch of a new storefront to showcase about one lakh products from 800+ women-owned small businesses. Part of a global campaign called #ExpectTheUnexpected launched across 13 Amazon marketplaces, the storefront will bring customers diverse products from different categories including eco-friendly gifting, healthy snacks, handmade crafts, and more. #ExpectTheUnexpected is aimed at celebrating women entrepreneurs selling on Amazon., who have overcome hurdles and biases to achieve the unexpected and succeed as business owners and leaders. Amazon. in will also facilitate speed mentoring sessions for Amazon Saheli entrepreneurs to help them gain insights on building, and scaling their businesses to achieve success in the digital age with leading women leaders – Namrata Joshipura leading Fashion Designer & Priyanka Gill, Co-Founder MyGlamm, and Founder PopXO. Sumit Sahay, Director, Selling Partner Services, Amazon India said, "There's been a notable increase in the number of women-owned businesses on Amazon. in the last few years. Today, our 'Saheli' program that was launched in 2017, is bringing the benefits of eCommerce to over a million women entrepreneurs across the country. We will continue to invest in technology and infrastructure to enable the growth of SMBs across India including women entrepreneurs." Priyanka Gill, Co-founder, MyGlamm, Founder & CEO, POPxo-Plixxo, "Women entrepreneurs of all backgrounds have overcome many challenges in the pursuit of supporting themselves and their families through e-commerce. I am thrilled to be able to engage and witness the success of women entrepreneurs on Amazon and share learnings and experiences from my journey with them. Mentoring sessions, such as these, play an essential role to facilitate transferring of knowledge to future cohorts of women entrepreneurs to enable them to grow and scale their businesses through e-commerce." More about the new storefront The new IWD storefront will include products such as scented candles from the Umbrella Store, Collagen builder gummies from Power Gummies, Pearl fashion jewelry by TarunaBiyani, premium cookies from Open Secret, cushion covers from Stitchnest, and hundreds of thousands of more unique and one-of-a-kind products at great deals and discounts. Apart from women entrepreneurs, the storefront also highlights products from sellers associated with various organizations promoting women's entrepreneurship and livelihoods, including NULM, MAWE, CoWE, KSRLPS, and more.

More about Amazon Saheli Launched in 2017, Amazon Saheli is a program that enables women entrepreneurs to build and scale their businesses with Amazon. Amazon Saheli helps women solopreneurs, women-led small businesses, and organizations supporting women empowerment (NGOs, NFPs, Government bodies) to sell on Amazon by providing market linkage and discoverability for their products and helping them increase their footfall to millions of Amazon customers in India. The program provides imaging and cataloging services at launch, apart from training and skill development workshops for sellers at no additional cost to help them understand the nuances of online selling and thereby, grow their businesses on Amazon. Today, Amazon Saheli works with over 60+ partners such as National Urban Livelihood Mission, Sewa, Read India, Chhattisgarh Forest Department, Karnataka State Rural Livelihood Promotion Society, etc. with the reach of 1 Million+ women entrepreneurs. Currently, the Saheli program includes women entrepreneurs across all socio-economic backgrounds such as women-led start-ups, home-makers, artisans, etc. and the Saheli store carries thousands of products across categories such as apparel, jewelry, groceries, home-décor, kitchen, stationery, and office products, etc.

About Amazon.in The Amazon. in the marketplace is operated by Amazon Seller Services Private Ltd, an affiliate of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN). Amazon. seeks to build the most customer-centric online destination for customers to find and discover virtually anything they want to buy online by giving them more of what they want – vast selection, low prices, fast and reliable delivery, and a trusted and convenient experience; and provide sellers with a world-class e-commerce marketplace.

