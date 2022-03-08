Left Menu

SpiceJet delays evacuation flight by 3 hours to bring back 36 Indian students

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2022 17:37 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 17:09 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

SpiceJet delayed its evacuation flight from Suceava in Romania by approximately three hours on Monday night for a group of 36 Indian students who were stranded at the Ukraine-Romania border.

''The departure of SpiceJet flight SG 9547 from Suceava to Delhi with 152 Indian students on board was scheduled at 7.20 pm (local time) when information was received about a group of 36 Indian students stranded at the Ukraine-Romania border,'' according to a statement issued by the airline.

A decision was taken to wait for the students who would be travelling by road to the Suceava Ștefan cel Mare International Airport, the statement said.

The departure of the flight was revised thrice as the SpiceJet team waited for the Indian students to arrive, it stated.

''The flight finally departed at 10.05 pm (local time) and reached Delhi at 8.30 am today (local time) with a total of 188 students on-board,'' according to the statement.

SpiceJet said it has so far helped evacuate more than 1,600 Indian students from Ukraine under ''Operation Ganga'', having operated special flights to Budapest, Kosice and Suceava.

The Ukrainian airspace has been shut since February 24 due to a Russian military offensive. The Indian citizens stuck in Ukraine are being airlifted once they cross to neighbouring countries such as Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Poland.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

