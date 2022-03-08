Left Menu

Scheduled international flight services to resume from March 27

The government has decided to restart scheduled international flight services from March 27 after a two years hiatus due to COVID-19, according to civil aviation ministry officials. Scheduled international flight services have remained suspended in India since March 23, 2020.

The government has decided to restart scheduled international flight services from March 27 after a two years hiatus due to COVID-19, according to civil aviation ministry officials. Scheduled international flight services have remained suspended in India since March 23, 2020. However, special international flights have been operating between India and about 35 other countries since July 2020 under air bubble arrangements.

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

