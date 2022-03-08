Scheduled international flight services to resume from March 27

The government has decided to restart scheduled international flight services from March 27 after a two years hiatus due to COVID-19, according to civil aviation ministry officials. Scheduled international flight services have remained suspended in India since March 23, 2020. However, special international flights have been operating between India and about 35 other countries since July 2020 under air bubble arrangements.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)