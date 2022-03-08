Steelcase Introduces Its New Seating Innovation Personality Plus

A best-in-class task chair that makes ergonomic seating accessible to everyone Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India Recently, global leader in workplace solutions and design, Steelcase expanded its seating offering with the launch of the innovative, Personality Plus. Building on the success of its predecessor, Personality, the Plus is the manifestation of a redesign process aimed at delivering more performance while using fewer materials. The result? The Personality Plus delivers best in class, high quality seating at an accessible price point, covered under a 12-year warranty.

Engineered out of Steelcase’s Seating Insights – the result of a global posture study that surveyed over 2000 people across 11 countries – the Personality Plus is designed to support the active movement of users throughout the day. To keep its users supported and sitting well, the chair features a broad range of innovations: ''Interplay”, a proprietary, weight activated mechanism that allows users to personalise their recline tension with a simple click; a unique “Palm” seat back to encourage active movement; adaptive bolstering for long lasting seat comfort; adjustable lumbar for dynamic back support, and reactive, Fluid 4D armrests that pivot to keep users connected to their work and technology throughout the day.

Designed with sustainability and the environment in mind, the new range is made with 15% fewer parts than its predecessor, reducing its overall carbon footprint. With a base made of 100% recycled materials and thermoplastic polyurethane arm pads that are 100% biodegradable, the Personality Plus is eco-friendly without compromising product quality and strength.

Commenting on this launch, Praveen Rawal, MD, Steelcase India, said, ''We are delighted to introduce our coveted Personality Plus range in India. This revolutionary new product exemplifies our distinctive engineering and design excellence to elevate people's everyday comfort, performance, and experience at work.'' ''India is the biggest innovation frontier for us in Asia right now. With billions of new Gen Z employees joining the workforce for the first time in the next decade, we are purposefully building our India portfolio to provide affordable and sustainable solutions for all consumers in India. The pandemic and subsequent proliferation of workspace technology have mandated companies to create a conducive, yet agility driven work environment. Places where hybrid working has emerged as a norm, both employees and employers are increasingly seeking 360-degree wellbeing, products like the Personality Plus will facilitate that,'' he added. Regionally manufactured and made in India, the Personality™ Plus offers an expanded palette of colour and material options combined with a fluid, modern and elegant silhouette making it a seamless fit for corporate offices as well as home offices in residential spaces around the Asia Pacific region.

Images and videos here: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/16jX_6IVvl_j3ZW49to78OsMEs1IR7H7H About Steelcase Organizations around the world trust Steelcase to help them create places that help people work better, be inspired and accomplish more. The company designs, manufactures, and partners with other leading organizations to provide architecture, furniture, and technology solutions – accessible through a network of channels, including over 800 Steelcase dealer locations. Steelcase is a global, industry-leading, publicly-traded company with the fiscal year 2021 revenue of $2.6 billion.

For more information: www.steelcase.asia

