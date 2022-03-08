Left Menu

Traders should handhold women startups, encourage technology adoption: Irani

The trade associations all over the country led by CAIT should evolve a working strategy to extend their helping hand in making available the right market and right value of products of such women.

Traders should handhold and encourage women startups to set up businesses to help them enter the mainstream of trade and commerce, Union Minister Smriti Irani has said.

Addressing a function organised by the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) to felicitate women on Monday, the Minister for Women and Child Development called upon trade associations across the country to evolve a working strategy to extend their helping hand in making available the right market and right value of products for women.

Irani added that technology is the future, and women across the country should be encouraged to do technology-related business and set up small and big industries. ''The trade associations all over the country led by CAIT should evolve a working strategy to extend their helping hand in making available the right market and right value of products of such women. The traders should also handhold various startups, especially the women,'' the minister said. She emphasised that women empowerment is one of the prime visions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and if it happens with a wide structure of trade associations in all parts of the country, the whole gamut of trade and commerce of the country will have positive radical changes.

