International Women's Day: Over 45,000 women ride for free in buses in MP's Indore

In view of International Women's Day, over 45,000 women enjoyed free rides in city buses in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Tuesday, an official said.

The facility was provided by the administration as a gift to half of the city's population, he said.

The number of women passengers was more than usual in the city buses, the spokesman of Atal Indore City Transport Services Limited (AICTSL) said.

Besides 350 regular buses, pink buses are also operated in the 11.5 km long BRTS corridor in the city and only women passengers are allowed to travel in this facility, he said.

The pink buses are driven and managed by women drivers and conductors, he said.

Meanwhile, traffic on city roads was managed by women personnel, who presented roses to women motorists to honour them on the occasion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)