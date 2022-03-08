Left Menu

T'gana: FLO's women Industrial Park inaugurated

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 08-03-2022 18:27 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 18:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana Industries Minister K T Rama Rao on Tuesday inaugurated the 'FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO) Industrial Park', the country's first 100 per cent women-owned FLO Industrial Park, in Sangareddy district, commemorating International Women's Day. The FLO Industrial Park, set up in 50 acres, is established with an investment of Rs 250 crore.

''India’s First 100% Women-Owned FLO Industrial Park, promoted by FICCI Ladies Organization (FLO) in partnership with the Govt of Telangana, has announced the commencement of operations by 25 women-owned and operated units at the Park to Commemorate International #WomensDay,'' Rama Rao's official twitter account said.

The Government of Telangana is supporting Women Associations in establishing Women Entrepreneur based Industrial Parks and is giving priority to the applications of Women Entrepreneurs (for land allotment), the minister said.

He also said 10 per cent of plots are reserved for women in new industrial parks.

''The commencing of FLO Industrial Park in Hyderabad today is a significant milestone, and will pave the way to create more integrated business townships linked to the Industrial parks and establish such projects at various chapters,'' Ujjwala Singhania, FLO National President, said in a FLO release.

The project became a reality with the support of Telangana government, Uma Chigurupati, Chairperson, FICCI FLO Hyderabad Chapter, said.

''We are happy to announce today the commencement of 25 green projects totally owned by women, with many more in the pipeline, we expect this industrial park to generate 1,600 plus jobs in the next two years of operation,'' she said.

